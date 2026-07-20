Emergency crews tasked with battling fire on Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh overnight

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It's becoming increasingly commonplace to see wildfires breaking out around the world amid the scorching temperatures of the summertime, with North America currently clouded in ash and smoke due to the huge numbers of wildfires affecting Canada.

While wildfires are less common in the UK, they do still occur, including at major landmarks like Arthur's Seat, the immense dormant volcano that overlooks the Scottish city of Edinburgh, and arguably named as such due to a connection with the mythical King Arthur.

The enormous cliff has been subject to a variety of blazes and wildfires as of late, as the dry and warm temperatures matched up with windy conditions are able to turn a spark into an inferno, and are proving to be the perfect formula to cause fiery problems.

As per BBC News, fire crews spent last night (July 19) battling a large fire sweeping over Arthur's Seat, with the fire breaking out around 18:40 BST on Sunday evening. Local authorities have explained there were no casualties but that areas will remain closed off from vehicular traffic as firefighters continue to stamp out hotspots and ensure the landmark is safe from further breakouts.