EMEA Masters Spring 2026: Here are the fixtures for the four remaining group stage matches

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The League of Legends EMEA Masters Spring 2026 tournament is in full swing, with the second-division event right on the cusp of concluding its group stage. There are only four matches left before all eyes are shifted to the playoffs, and to this end, you might be curious about the eight teams who remain and what the fixtures look like.

For starters, we know for a fact, due to winning the Winner's side of their respective group brackets, that UCAM Esports Club, Los Heretics, Galions, and Solary have all punched their playoffs ticket already, but as for the final four spots, these will go the winners of the matches below.

EMEA Masters Spring 2026 June 12th fixtures:



Misa Esports vs. E WIE EINFACH at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



G2 Nord vs. WLGaming at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Forsaken vs. Karmine Corp Blue at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST



Eintracht Spandau vs. Anubis Gaming at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST



Once these games conclude, the playoffs bracket will be seeded, with the tournament coming to a close on June 15, meaning there will be playoffs action between June 13-15.