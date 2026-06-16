EMEA Masters Spring 2026: Galions convincingly defeats Solary in grand final

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Amid the flurry of ongoing esports events, you may have missed the final for the EMEA Masters Spring 2026 tournament, a second tier League of Legends event that pitted the best of the best from the regional ERL divisions against one another for the hope of claiming a trophy.

To this end, the last match of the tournament occurred last night, on June 15, when a grand final was hosted and saw Galions and Solary facing off. It ended up being a rather convincing victory for Galions, as the team blew Solary out of the water in a 3-0 manner, which building on also annihilating Eintracht Spandau and Misa Esports in the semifinal and quarterfinal, respectively, in 3-0 fashions, it means that over the course of the entire event Galions only dropped one map, back in the group stage winners match against G2 Nord.

As for what's next for Galions and Tier 2 League of Legends action, the summer season will soon be taking place.