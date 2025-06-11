Embracer's CEO steps down and is proposed to become the company's chairman instead

HQ

There have been many ups and downs for the Swedish gaming giant Embracer, where for a few years it felt like we could write about new acquisitions every week, and then write about continuous flops, closures, and layoffs.

Now they seem to be bottoming out and can look forward again, and will do so with new management. Founder and CEO Lars Wingefors seems ready to change chairs. He is stepping down from the role of CEO and is now proposed to become chairman of the company instead. He himself is positive and says in a statement (via Dagens Industri):

"With the start of this new phase, I am grateful for the years and lessons learned as CEO of Embracer. The road has not always been straight, but I am very proud of the results we have achieved thanks to our talented teams, who created great experiences for players."

Crystal Dynamics CEO Phil Rogers, who has been Vice President of Embracer, is now stepping up to become Embracer's new CEO. Wingefors seems full of confidence and concludes:

"I am more convinced than ever that the best is still ahead of us."