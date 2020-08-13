Cookies

Embracer snaps up multiple game studios

We reported on 4A Games earlier today, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Embracer is building up a substantial portfolio of game studios, and the company has just snapped up even more developers as announced earlier today.

The headline event was undoubtedly the acquisition of 4A Games (and by extension, the Metro series), but there were several more studios confirmed at the same time. The list of additions includes New World Interactive, a very capable studio that recently released Insurgency: Sandstorm.

On top of NWI and 4A, the new additions include Sola Media, Pow Wow Entertainment, Palindrome Interactive, Rare Earth Games, Vermila Studios, and Deca Games.

