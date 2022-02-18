Cookies

Embracer plans over 25 major game releases before April 2026

That means a whole lot of AAA releases upcoming years.

The Swedish Embracer Group has been vacuuming the gaming market of both small and large studios for the past few years, and says it will continue to do so in 2022. All these developers of course lead to a high pace of game releases, and during yesterday's quarterly report it was revealed that there will be a lot of titles from them upcoming years.

In fact, they say they have over 25 AAA games in the pipeline to launch before April 1, 2026. We already know about some of the titles including Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, Saints Row and A Quiet Place. In addition, we know that their studios are working on Dead Island 2, more Metro and a new Timesplitters, amongst others.

