Embracer paid $395 million for the rights to Lord of the Rings.

It certainly wasn't cheap for Karlstad-based Embracer to buy the rights to The Lord of the Rings from the former owners Saul Zaentz Company, but considering that they were valued at more than $2 billion for a while, we can probably still call the deal a bargain now that we know the final price. The final price tag is something none of the parties wanted to comment on earlier but today it has been confirmed that Embracer spent $395 million on the deal. No wonder then that they see a need to milk the brand as much as possible, something we previously reported on.

In comparison, Amazon is said to have paid $250 million alone for the rights to make the TV series The Rings of Power.