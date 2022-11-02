Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Signalis
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Embracer is closing the Square Enix Montreal studio it just acquired and rebranded

      The publishing giant will focus on Eidos-Montreal and Crystal Dynamics instead.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      It was only a little while ago that Embracer Group acquired three development studios from Square Enix, with those being Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal. It was only even more recently when Embracer decided to rebrand the latter studio as Onoma, giving the developer a new identity that distances itself from its former publisher.

      However, jump to the present and despite all these recent moves, Embracer has decided to shut down Onoma (formerly Square Enix Montreal) for good, putting a question mark on both the futures for the 200 or so employees that used to work there, but also on the future of the mobile games that it has created over the years.

      As reported on by Gamesindustry.biz, we're told that the move comes so that Embracer can focus its efforts on Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montreal, two developers that it hopes will become "flagship studios" in the future.

      It is said that some of the employees that are losing out due to this closure will be offered spots from open positions across the Embracer family, but many will of course have to look elsewhere.

      Embracer is closing the Square Enix Montreal studio it just acquired and rebranded


      Loading next content