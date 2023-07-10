Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Embracer has the highest turnover of any Swedish company in Russia

Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine that has seen many game companies pull out of Russia altogether.

According to a new report from the Kyiv School of Economics, around 1200 foreign companies have chosen to continue their operations in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. The profit to these companies from the Russian market in 2022 is then estimated to be around 2.3 trillion Swedish Krona, 38 billion of which will be added to the Russian treasury in the form of taxes.

Among the companies with the highest turnover through their operations in Russia is the Karlstad-based publisher Embracer, who is estimated to be at the top when it comes to the Swedish companies in question, and although we do not have any exact figures on Embracer's operations in the East, we can imagine that there is a lot of money involved.

Thanks, SVT.

