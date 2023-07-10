Embracer has the highest turnover of any Swedish company in Russia

HQ

According to a new report from the Kyiv School of Economics, around 1200 foreign companies have chosen to continue their operations in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. The profit to these companies from the Russian market in 2022 is then estimated to be around 2.3 trillion Swedish Krona, 38 billion of which will be added to the Russian treasury in the form of taxes.

Among the companies with the highest turnover through their operations in Russia is the Karlstad-based publisher Embracer, who is estimated to be at the top when it comes to the Swedish companies in question, and although we do not have any exact figures on Embracer's operations in the East, we can imagine that there is a lot of money involved.

Thanks, SVT.