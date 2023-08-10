Embracer has started to close down game studios

HQ

The Danish studio Campfire Cabal didn't even get a year before being shut down by Swedish games giant and owner Embracer Group.

The employees, who previously worked on both Hitman and Expeditions, had the goal of "creating high-quality, narrative role-playing games" when they opened in September last year. But now that's no longer the case, and instead the studio became the first in a series of planned restructurings for Embracer Group, something the company announced less than two months ago.

In other words, more closures are to be expected, and we wish those affected good luck in their future job search.