news

Embracer Group won't slow down their acquisition spree

The publisher already has 115 developers under its wing.

HQ

Even though the Swedish video game giant Embracer Group probably isn't a household name amongst casual gamers, the brands they own are definitely well known. Since 2020, they have made no less than 62 acquisitions, including major companies like Gearbox Software, Deep Silver, 4A Games and Asmodee.

This brings them to 115 developers, and with this many under their wings, one could assume that Embracer Group would slow things down, but this is not the case. In an interview with Financial Times, the CEO Lars Wingefors says we should expect them to keep up the pace in the upcoming years and continue to buy other studios and publishers. He explains their strategy like this:

"From a commercial standpoint, we don't have central, commercial decision-making. Looking at other companies, they've struggled when they put too many layers of directors and management and start controlling creators, that's when they start falling apart."

To sum it up, don't be surprised by headlines about video game companies being bought by Embracer Group. Instead, that's something we should expect. It should be noticed that the company spends their money elsewhere as well, as they recently donated $2 million to help Ukraine survive the Russian warfare against the nation.

Thanks VGC



