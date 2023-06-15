Embracer Group plans to milk Lord of the Rings as much as possible

HQ

Swedish industrial giant Embracer Group found itself in hot water in the spring when it became clear that it had missed out on a significant deal, causing the stock to plummet. Already we know that the some studios, projects, and more will suffer for this. The company's CEO Lars Wingefors confirmed that the coming period will be tough but it appears he believes it's a necessary evil - all so that Embracer can become more focused. And now it is clear that the focus is Lord of the Rings.

According to the newly appointed CEO Matthew Karch, it is now a matter of milking the brand for all it is worth and during a press conference he said:

"I have a high degree of confidence that this entire process is going to easily translate into better product selection that's more profitable and that gives us a greater opportunity for growth in the future, and that helps to leverage the IP that we own within our organisation,"

"I mean, we own Lord of the Rings, and we know we need to be exploiting Lord of the Rings in a very significant fashion and turning that into one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world, and that's obviously something we're going to be doing."

He also concluded by emphasizing how this new unified vision is the best way forward for the company.

"And so that's a much better use of resources than some of the other projects that some of our teams have been working on. So, working together we have those opportunities and we're super excited to see that put to work relatively quickly."

