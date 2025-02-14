Embracer Group loses another one of its subsidiaries

HQ

Swedish gaming giant Embracer Group has had a mixed start to the year. They have done fantastically well with the launch of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, being critically acclaimed by gamers and critics alike, selling almost two million copies in its first 24 hours and peaking at over 250,000 concurrent players on Steam. This success has been a breath of fresh air for them, establishing it as a confirmation of their long-term strategy and their commitment to quality video games.

Not everything is perfect, though. They started February with the news that Asmodee, the French publisher specialising in card games such as the French version of Pokémon TCG and board games such as Catan, is leaving the group. After acquiring it in 2022 for more than two billion euros, they have lasted almost three years as owners, making the operation not very profitable.

In addition, Embracer closed the year with The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim, which could not exactly be classified as a success, a licence that Asmodee had also worked with. While some people liked the anime (you can read our review here), it didn't live up to the franchise.

Despite the green sprouts, this news resembles so many other studio closures and spin-offs in the last five years for an Embracer that burst onto the scene before the pandemic, amassing five divisions and 26 studios, and <a https://www.gamereactor.eu/embracer-reveals-that-it-has-118-titles-in-development/">promising as many as 118 games</a>.