Embracer Group joins the list of big names expecting Sony to push PS6 release back to 2028 or 2029

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The PS3 launched in 2006. Seven years later, the PS4 launched in 2013. Seven years later, the PS5 launched in 2020. One could expect that the PlayStation 6 would launch in 2027, then. That is, if one was entirely unaware of the current hardware disaster running through the tech industry. As AI's demand for more RAM and storage means you could spend upwards of $3000 on an 8TB SSD, Sony is wondering whether it should push back the launch of its next console.

It's a rumour we've heard for some time, and one that Embracer Group has recently piled in on. As discovered and discussed in a ResetEra thread, Embracer says "some analysts believe that Sony is now considering pushing back the debut of its next PlayStation console from 2027 to 2028 or even 2029."

This doesn't confirm any delay with Sony's next-generation console, as it's stated further down in the thread by a Wccftech editor that this remains nothing more than a rumour. Also, it's only stated that Sony is considering a delay, and hasn't committed to one yet. However, with the way things are right now, we'll likely either get a delayed PS6, or an incredibly pricey one.

It seems a lot of gamers are feeling the itch to move to the next generation, but if you've got a trusty PS5 right now, you'll likely be able to stick with it past 2027, 2028, and even perhaps 2029 if Sony does as it did with this current generation. Perhaps the next-gen will be defined by high prices and the lack of need to upgrade. First, we'll have to see how these new consoles perform.