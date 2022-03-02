Embracer Group is making a huge donation to Ukraine

HQ

Surely no one has missed the atrocities performed by Putin's soldiers in their war against Ukraine. As it wasn't bad enough before, they are now also targeting regular civilians, and many people and companies have taken a stand against the oppressor.

Now the Swedish video game holding company Embracer Group (owning developers and publishers like Asmodee, Gearbox Entertainment, Koch Media, Saber Interactive, THQ Nordic and many more) has decided to help Ukraine out. The company is donating $1 million to different organizations, with the boss Lars Wingefors personally matching this with another $1 million. Here's what they have to say

"Millions of people are experiencing unthinkable hardships in Ukraine. The Embracer Group has decided to donate one-million US dollars for humanitarian aid to support those impacted through esteemed organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, SOS Children's Villages, and ACT Alliance among others.

In addition, our Group CEO, Lars Wingefors, will match this donation with another one-million US dollar pledge to support our employees and contractors who are directly impacted by this crisis."

Sometimes it's really easy to be proud of the video games industry, don't you think?