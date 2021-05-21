Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Embracer Group has over 160 projects in development

And it's strategy of re-releasing older games and franchises seems to be working well.

Embracer Group shared their quarterly report yesterday, and had plenty of interesting things to share. First and foremost, their strategy of re-releasing older games and franchises seems to be working with Destroy All Humans passing 1 million sold copies and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated hitting 2 million sold copies. SnowRunner has also performed really well with over 2 million sold copies.

But Embracer also had plenty to share regarding the future, as they currently have over 160 projects in development. Out of these, over two thirds are new IP or older ones that haven't been used for at least half a decade. As we reported yesterday, one of these titles is a new TimeSplitters, but as Embracer really owns literally hundreds of brands, it will be interesting to see which ones they decide to use.

