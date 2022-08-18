Embracer Group has just acquired... everything?

HQ

The Embracer Group was already absolutely massive, but the publisher intends to get even bigger. This comes as Embracer has announced a bunch of acquisition agreements, which will see various game developers and other companies joining the publisher in the near future.

As Embracer has stated in multiple press releases, the companies that it intends to acquire are: Tripwire Interactive, Tuxedo Labs, Singtrix, Limited Run Games, Bitwave, Tatsujin, Middle-Earth Enterprises, and another studio that has yet to be named.

Essentially this means that assuming these acquisitions go through, Embracer Group will have the rights to various titles and IP, such as Maneater, Teardown, Killing Floor, and even The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

With all of these announcements and acquisitions in mind, Embracer Group has stated in an accompanying quarterly report that it has over 220 games in development at the moment, which includes 25 AAA projects that will be released by the end the 2025/26 financial year.