Embracer granted more time to wind down its Russian operations

Swedish Embracer Group has been granted more time to wind down its operations in Russia, as has been confirmed today by Dagens Industri, which mentions how the National Board of Trade in the country, the Kommerskollegium, has given the company an extended deadline.

Until now, Embracer has enjoyed exemptions to do business in Russia, including through the studio Saber Interactive which has operative groups located in the country, groups that recently were announced to be in the process of being sold by Embracer.

In total, Embracer owns four different game developers in Russia, ties it previously had until June 30 to sever. However, this deadline has now been extended and the new date is instead December 31.