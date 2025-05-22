Embracer credits Kingdom Come: Deliverance II for strong sales, promises 76 releases during FY 25/26

HQ

Embracer Group revealed in a new financial update that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II was a big winner for the company in closing out FY24/25, and that there are some huge plans for the next financial year.

First off, with the support of massively successful Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Embracer Group saw net sales grow in the last financial year by 19%. Organic growth within mobile accelerated to 30% YOY, and with plans to spin off Coffee Stain Group, Embracer remains confident in its future.

Also, there's the aforementioned 76 games lined up for the next financial year. That includes Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, Killing Floor 3, Reanimal, Metal Eden, Gothic 1 Remake, Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, a new SpongeBob SquarePants game, and 68 other titles. We'll have to see how many of those games actually make it out in the year, but Embracer promises there will be a focus on quality more than quantity, despite the number of titles being so large.