Embracer COO leaves the company to start his own videogames company

HQ

In this tumultuous year 2023 that has given us gamers as much joy with their video games as instability and layoffs to the people who created them, there is a large company that has not stopped losing workers, intellectual property and even closing entire studios: Embracer Group.

This year, the Swedish holding company saw its growth ambitions cut short by the loss of a billion-dollar deal that caused the company's shares to plummet, and which led to a deep restructuring with the closure of studios such as Volition (Saints Row) and layoffs of many of the staff at Zen Studio, Crystal Dynamics or Gearbox (where the sale of the studio and the Borderlands IP has even been considered).

And if things weren't looking good, today's news isn't going to reassure anyone either. Egil Strunke, until now chief operating officer at Embracer Group, has made public today that he left his position at the company last week.

"Last week I left Embracer Group as COO, and it's with mixed feelings I am parting ways this global company phenomenon, rooted in Karlstad, Sweden.

On one hand I'm grateful for having had the chance to work with the one-of-a-kind [CEO] Lars Wingefors and all the other AMAZING colleagues (too many to mention!) which I will be sad to leave. On the other hand excited about the opportunities that lie ahead - starting and building my own company: Strunke Games."

In the same statement, Strunke referred to the difficult times he has faced this year and his wishes for the future.

"Although the last year has been tough, in line with general market changes and industry consolidation, I am confident that Embracer will emerge stronger and with a long and bright future ahead of it."

Thanks, VGC.