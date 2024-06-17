Embracer closes Pieces Interactive, makers of Alone in the Dark remake

HQ

Embracer Group has decided to completely shut down Pieces Interactive, the studio responsible for the recent Alone in the Dark. No further details or reasons for the closure have been given, other than a brief message on the studio's website and a picture as an epitaph.

Alone in the Dark had a very low-key launch that failed to restore the splendour of its name. Sales have failed to take off since its release in March, and although the studio has already had a round of layoffs in April, it seems that it has not been enough to keep the business going.

In addition to the Alone in the Dark reboot, Pieces Interactive developed Magicka 2 and various DLC, as well as the last two expansions for Titan Quest, Ragnarok and Atlantis.

It is also unclear how many employees have lost their jobs with the closure, but we wish them to find their next job as soon as possible.