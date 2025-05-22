Embracer changes its name and spins off Coffee Stain

HQ

Swedish gaming giant Embracer, based in Karlstad, has announced that it will spin off Coffee Stain Group, the publisher of several major indie titles including Valheim, Satisfactory, Goat Simulator, and Deep Rock Galactic, which reported sales of over £77 million in its last financial year.

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors commented:

"Coffee Stain Group has incredible talent, IPs and communities. To date, it has been a true recipe for success. I am confident in Anton's strategy and leadership and see a clear long-term opportunity in attracting and enabling partnerships with like-minded independent game developers and talents."

At the same time, Embracer has also presented its quarterly report, where the adjusted operating profit for the fourth quarter totalled SEK 1,077 million (around £84 million). In other words, up three per cent compared to the same period last year, with an adjusted operating profit of SEK 544 million (approximately £42 million).

Last but not least, Embracer will change its name to Fellowship Entertainment, which will affect the more than 6,000 remaining employees and companies such as Crystal Dynamics, Dark Horse, THQ Nordic, Warhorse Studios, and many more. No exact reason for the name change is given but the Embracer name will live on in the form of a private holding company.

What do you think about the name change and Coffee Stain becoming more independent?