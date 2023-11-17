Embracer CEO doesn't want to speak about Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake anymore

HQ

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake appears to be very, very dead. We've heard from industry insiders that the game may never come out, the original trailer was taken down recently (though this apparently wasn't cause for concern), and the game has been delayed indefinitely.

Now, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors is refusing to mention the game, as he doesn't want to create anymore headlines. In an earnings call (via Seeking Alpha), Wingefors said the following:

"I noticed that anything I say to this becomes a headline. So that is my only comment."



That's all he had to say about it, which doesn't exactly give a good indication about the game's future. By not commenting at all, it doesn't sound like things are exactly going well with its development or lack thereof.