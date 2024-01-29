Embracer cancels unannounced Deus Ex, fires part of Eidos Montreal

HQ

2024 is set to be an even worse year for workers in the video game industry, with more than half the jobs lost in January alone that were cut in all of 2023. Today, sadly, we once again have to report yet another casualty of Embracer Group's restructuring plan.

According to Bloomberg's sources, Embracer has reportedly cancelled an unannounced Deus Ex title after about two years of development and laid off part of the development team at Eidos Montreal. Embracer acquired the studio in 2022, and the title was scheduled to go into full production later this year.

The exact number of workers laid off at Eidos Montreal has not been disclosed at this time, nor has Embracer Group issued a statement.