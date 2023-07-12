Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Embrace sustainable security with Arlo's Solar Panel

We've taken a look at the renewable energy solution on the latest episode of Quick Look.

HQ

While it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase and install solar panels on your house, Arlo has decided to create a more affordable solution that can be used to ensure that your security cameras, floodlights, or other Arlo products are functioning thanks to the power of the sun.

Known as the Arlo Solar Panel, we've taken a look at this device on the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and facts about the useful bit of technology.

Be sure to catch the video below if you've been on the fence about tapping into the power of the sun.

HQ


