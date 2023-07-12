Embrace sustainable security with Arlo's Solar Panel

HQ

While it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase and install solar panels on your house, Arlo has decided to create a more affordable solution that can be used to ensure that your security cameras, floodlights, or other Arlo products are functioning thanks to the power of the sun.

Known as the Arlo Solar Panel, we've taken a look at this device on the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and facts about the useful bit of technology.

Be sure to catch the video below if you've been on the fence about tapping into the power of the sun.