Embr to leave Steam Early Access and launch this September

HQ

Curve Digital has revealed that it's cooperative firefighting game Embr will officially be leaving Steam Early Access and launching in September this year, on the 23rd to be exact. The title that prides itself on chaotic multiplayer action will officially be landing on consoles as well, although it will not have a native Xbox Series or PS5 version.

At launch, we're told that the game will include two new districts that include 12 new levels to play, as well as 13 new tools, five new game modes, and even cross-platform support. There will even be new difficulties to test your mettle over, and a bunch of new cosmetics, and achievements to earn as you play.

"If anyone is expecting Embr to be a realistic depiction of an average day in the life of a firefighter, then they're in for a big surprise," says Howard Tsao, team lead at Muse Games. "Embr is the ultimate have-a-go-hero adventure, where everyone from the paper boy to the Gran who lives at the end of your street could fill their day by coming to save you from a blaze in your house - even if that means throwing you out the window in the process. In Embr, the ends justify the utterly manic means."

We're told that at launch the game will cost £17.99/€19.99/$19.99, and that it will also be receiving a physical launch on PlayStation and Switch the day after launch.

Embr, previously released on Early Access on Steam and Stadia around a year ago. Be sure to check out the release date trailer below.