Embr is available as an early access title today

Muse Games' physics-based chaotic fire fest Embr lets players live out their volunteer fireman dreams without the danger.

Muse Games is bringing hot fire to the physics-based party game scene with Embr, the game in which you and up to four friends get to live out your dreams of becoming volunteer firemen without having to fear the toasty hot roaring flames.

Embr released as an early access title on Steam and Stadia today and this week, those who grab a copy will receive a 20% discount when doing so. Those waiting past launch week, however, will be able to snag a copy for the standard price of £17.99 ($19.99/€19.99).

Take a look at the new trailer below.

Embr

