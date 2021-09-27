Ember Lab: We'll be supporting Kena for a while

HQ

Ember Lab's debut title Kena: Bridge of Spirits got generally positive reviews, and is one of the best designed games of the year. If you would like to have more of it, the developers had some good news to share on the IGN podcast, as it turn out the team wants to support it for a while:

"We definitely want to support the game. We know that people love photo mode and the combat, so we're thinking about things we do to sort of expand some new combat scenarios, or maybe some additional content in the future featured around combat. We want to make some updates to photo mode. People have been asking for certain features that would be easy to do.

So yeah, we'll definitely be supporting Kena for a while. You know, we are definitely a small team, and we're very excited to see people playing the game and responding to it. So yeah, we're listening. We're listening to feedback, listening to what people have to say, and we'll be here, supporting the game for the next... foreseeable future."

Have you played Kena: Bridge of Spirits yet and what did you think of it?

Thanks GamingBolt