Ember Lab: We will look into other platform releases after Kena launch

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was released last week and was generally well received with it's cute looks, great animations and entertaining adventure. So far, it has only been released for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but it has never been declared a fully exclusive title and been marketed as a timed exclusive.

And in an interview with Ember Labs co-founder Josh Grier by SegmentNext, he says they are not ruling out other formats (mainly Stadia, Steam and Xbox), and that this is something they will "look into" now that the game has been launched:

"We are currently focused in our launches for Playstation and Epic Games store, which are timed exclusives. We will look into other platform releases after launch and a rest. Right now, with just a few days to launch, it's very difficult to think about next steps or future offerings. We have been responding to the requests from the community as best we can. For example, we just announced a physical release and the addition of Russian and Brazilian-Portuguese."

If Kena: Bridge of Spirits would be released for other formats than the current ones, would you play it?