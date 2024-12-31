Embarrased Manchester United coach says relegation is a real possibility

HQ

Manchester United is unable to get back on their feet. They couldn't with Erik ten Hag, and it's certainly not happening with Ruben Amorim, despite early glimpses of hope in the Portuguese's first games (4-0 against Everton, 3-2 against Bodø/Glimt in Europa League). The final match of the year, and the midway point of the Premier League, was the third consecutive defeat, 2-0 against Newcastle.

Manchester United is now 14th, much closer to the relegations spots (18-20) than UEFA spots (1-5). For the first time in a long time, Manchester United fans are contemplating relegation as a real posibility. At least, Amorim is, saying "I think that it is a possibility" and that they have to be clear with the fans, when asked in BBC Sport.

Amorim admitted "it is also my fault. The team is not improving. It is a little bit lost in this moment and it is a bit embarrassing to be Manchester United coach and lose a lot of games. I think people are tired of excuses at this club. This club needs a shock."

Maybe the club needs reinforcements, but with the delicate financial situation, which would worsen dramatically if they were to be relegated to League One (unlikely, but possible) or be left out of European competitions like Champions League next year (almost guaranteed), the situation would be even worse. It's a catch-22 situation.

To put the crisis into perspective, because sport historians have stats for everything, the last time Manchester United was relegated to second division was 50 years ago, in the 1973-74 season. Having lost six games in December alone means it's their third worst month in history (behind April 1926 and September 1930). They have also conceded 18 goals this month, something that hadn't happened since 1964.