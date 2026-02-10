Embark Studios CEO: "We have two new games in development"

HQ

Patrick Söderlund and his Embark Studios had a phenomenal 2025, with Arc Raiders becoming a huge success and managing not only to become a passing trend, but also to retain a huge community.

This has, of course, given the studio a stable financial foundation, and in an interview with IGN, he admits that Embark "can live for a long time on the money that Arc Raiders has been generating, and that does give financial security and employment stability for the people that work there." This has also opened up opportunities for the future, and Söderlund reveals that they are currently working on no less than two new projects:

"We're growing our studio, we're hiring people, we want to build more of Arc Raiders, we want to build more of The Finals. We also have two new games in development that we hope to finish someday."

We are, of course, looking forward to seeing what these games might be, but not all the money will go there. The staff who helped create Arc Raiders will get their fair share:

"Obviously, hopefully, we can have competitive salaries, good bonuses for the people that have done all this hard work and deserve to be taken care of adequately."

Although multiplayer titles in some form are the most likely, it could of course be that they are working on something completely different. What kind of game do you hope Embark will take on next?