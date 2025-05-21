Embark announces The Finals Major 2025, set for DreamHack Stockholm

HQ

Embark Studios, the Swedish developer and creator of The Finals, has announced a massive tournament at the end of the year. Taking place at DreamHack Stockholm between November 28 and 29, the event will be known as The Major 2025 and will see the best The Finals teams from around the world in attendance and battling it out for a portion of a $100,000 prize pool.

In the announcement post, we're told that 16 teams will attend the Swedish event and that qualifications for it will begin as soon as September. These will be open to all and will weed out the best from EMEA, NA, and APAC, with the top squads advancing to the closed qualifiers, which will be broadcast live and will determine the 16 rosters that land a spot at the physical event in November.

Additional information has now been shared yet, but we are told to expect more news as we steadily get closer and closer to September.