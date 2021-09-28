Pumpkin Jack is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series

HQ

Following its launch last year, Thunderful and Headup has announced that the 3D platformer Pumpkin Jack will be coming to new-gen consoles this spooky season. The title that revolves around the pumpkin-headed protagonist will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, bringing a range of new features to make the experience that bit more exciting.

Coming as a free upgrade between generations, assuming you own the game on either PS4 or Xbox One, the new-gen edition of Pumpkin Jack will offer two modes that offer variations of 60fps gameplay, 4K visuals, and Ray-Tracing. Performance Mode targets 4K resolution at 60fps, whereas Quality Mode will serve up 4K visuals at 30fps, but with "higher quality effects and shadows with Ray-Tracing" as the press release states.

"Pumpkin Jack may be a retro throwback to the golden age of 3D platformers, but it elevates it with contemporary graphics that have never looked better, thanks to the new gen's ray-tracing enhancements," said sole developer Nicolas Meyssonnier. "This is the definitive edition of Pumpkin Jack, arriving just in time for Halloween!"

As for when the new-gen version of the game is set to land, Pumpkin Jack will debut on PS5 and Xbox Series on October 27, 2021. Take a look at the new-gen announcement trailer below.