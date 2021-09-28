LIVE
Pumpkin Jack is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series

The 3D platformer will be making its new-gen debut after launching last year.

Following its launch last year, Thunderful and Headup has announced that the 3D platformer Pumpkin Jack will be coming to new-gen consoles this spooky season. The title that revolves around the pumpkin-headed protagonist will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, bringing a range of new features to make the experience that bit more exciting.

Coming as a free upgrade between generations, assuming you own the game on either PS4 or Xbox One, the new-gen edition of Pumpkin Jack will offer two modes that offer variations of 60fps gameplay, 4K visuals, and Ray-Tracing. Performance Mode targets 4K resolution at 60fps, whereas Quality Mode will serve up 4K visuals at 30fps, but with "higher quality effects and shadows with Ray-Tracing" as the press release states.

"Pumpkin Jack may be a retro throwback to the golden age of 3D platformers, but it elevates it with contemporary graphics that have never looked better, thanks to the new gen's ray-tracing enhancements," said sole developer Nicolas Meyssonnier. "This is the definitive edition of Pumpkin Jack, arriving just in time for Halloween!"

As for when the new-gen version of the game is set to land, Pumpkin Jack will debut on PS5 and Xbox Series on October 27, 2021. Take a look at the new-gen announcement trailer below.

