Star Wars: Squadrons

Games With Prime has a pretty solid line-up for October 2021

The list includes Star Wars: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation, and Ghostrunner.

HQ

Games With Prime continues to go stronger with its offerings and its latest line-up of titles might just be the best that we have seen to date. This month's list includes last year's space combat title Star Wars: Squadrons and a solid pair of horrors (Alien Isolation and Song of Horror) just in time for Halloween. Also included is Ghostrunner, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures, and Secret Files 3. All of these titles can be downloaded for free by subscribers until October 31.

As usual, subscribers can also take advantage of some exclusive in-game deals this month. New World players can receive a Pirate Pack containing several cosmetics, an Electric Royalty Bundle is available for Apex Legends, and 1x Fragile Resin, 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 40,000 Mora can be claimed within Genshin Impact throughout October.

Star Wars: Squadrons


