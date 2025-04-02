Dbrand opens up for Switch 2 Killswitch pre-orders

HQ

Dbrand started openly teasing a so-called "Killswitch", their successful line-up for protective cases for various handheld consoles, earlier in the year, being among the first to show off what was perceived to be the actual console.

Now, 30 minutes ahead of the Direct set to formally reveal the console, Dbrand has formally revealed this Killswitch, and has announced that there's already over 100,000 customers in line to purchase one. Pre-orders begin today, and it's the Killswitch design you know and love.

There are special modifications for the magnetic Joy-Cons, which means and the back is built to support the new articulating hinge. You even get a little set-up for game cartridges which can fit beneath the protective shell when traveling.

You can see some images from the press material below.