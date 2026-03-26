Elz the Witch selected as the host for the BAFTA Games Awards 2026

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We're getting ever closer to the next major awards ceremony in the video game calendar, as on April 17, the BAFTA Games Awards will occur at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall in London.

Following the recently revealed nominations and categories, which we then discussed in full on an episode of The Gamereactor Show, now BAFTA has confirmed who will be hosting this big event.

For the 2026 show, this duty and responsibility is going to Elz the Witch, with the influencer selected for her global following and experience working with established broadcasters. Speaking about taking on this role, Elz talks about her history of gaming and how this is a "dream come true".

"I am beyond excited to be hosting this year's BAFTA Games Awards. Gaming has been a part of my life since I first picked up a controller at eight years old, and to now stand on that stage and honour the people who create the magic is a dream come true. This industry is about creativity, community and breaking boundaries, things I strive for every day in my own work. I can't wait to celebrate the incredible nominees and share this unforgettable night with players all over the world."

Elz takes over from comedian Phil Wang, who hosted the 2025 iteration of the awards ceremony.