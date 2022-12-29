Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elypse Shows Off Its Story in a New Trailer

Another promising look at this metroidvania platformer.

Elypse has recently released its new story trailer, giving us another glimpse at its interesting world and some more gameplay, too. Essentially, the setup is that the player has been sent to a hostile realm known as the Abyss as part of a sacrifice that takes place once every ten years to save their people.

However, the goal then becomes to escape the Abyss, hopefully being the first to do so, as supported by a ghostly ally. Not much else was revealed about the mysterious plot of Elypse, but the game does promise to have some secrets in store for those who want to find out more.

Stylistically, the game looks intriguing. In some ways, its aesthetics could be tied to Hollow Knight, so for anyone waiting for Silksong, this might be a game worth picking up. Or for anyone wanting a new platforming experience, Elypse looks to be fairly promising, and it releases sometime in 2023.

