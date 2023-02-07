Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Agent Elvis

Elvis becomes a secret agent in upcoming Netflix series

Matthew McConaughey stars as the King

Everyone knows his name, the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, but you probably don't recognise the iconic musician as that of a highly skilled and dangerous secret agent, although that will all be changing soon.

Because Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming animated series Agent Elvis, which stars Matthew McConaughey as Elvis, and will see him trading "his jumpsuit for a jetpack to battle the dark forces that threaten the country - all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll", as the series' description puts it.

The show will be coming to Netflix on an undetermined date in March, and as for the other details, all we know so far is that the series is animated by the same studio that created Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Check out the teaser trailer for Agent Elvis below.

Agent Elvis

