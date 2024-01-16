Elton John joins rarefied company as latest EGOT holder

HQ

The ultimate goal for a performer is to become an EGOT holder. This means the person in question has won not only an Emmy, but a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony, and to complete such a feat, an individual has to prove their excellence in the eyes of critics and awards bodies in the film, music, TV, and stage space. Needless to say, very few people have ever completed the feat, and up until last night's Primetime Emmys, only 18 people had become known as EGOT holders.

Now the list is up to 19 people, as Elton John has finally earned an Emmy, all for his Farewell from Dodger Stadium show, which netted him the Outstanding Variety Special award during the show.

As for where he won his other awards, John is a multiple time Grammy winner thanks to his illustrious musical career, as well as a two-time Oscar winner for The Lion King's Can You Feel the Love Tonight and Rocketman's (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, alongside winning a Tony for his score to the Broadway musical Aida.

