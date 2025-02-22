Elton John demands change in United Kingdom copyright rules to protect artists from AI exploitation

HQ

Sir Elton John has joined a growing group of public figures calling for a major rethink on the United Kingdom's proposed copyright rule changes (via Daily Mail).

The celebrated singer believes the current plan, which allows tech companies to use creative works for artificial intelligence projects without permission, could severely damage the livelihoods of artists.

Under the current proposal, creators would need to actively opt out of their work being used by AI, a system that many, including John, believe would undermine the UK's leadership in copyright protection.

The legendary musician, known for his impact on both the music industry and job creation, expressed concern that these changes could lead to the devaluation of human creativity, allowing tech companies to profit from the hard work of artists without compensation.

This issue is gaining traction within the creative world, with other artists like Billie Eilish and Stevie Wonder also demanding stronger protections. However, some, like Daniel Bedingfield, argue that AI will be a key part of the music industry's future. For now, it remains to be seen how the UK government will respond to these mounting concerns.