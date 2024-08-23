Elrentaros Wanderings

Since the PlayStation days, time-consuming Japanese role-playing games have been the genre I would call my absolute favourite, if I had to choose just one. It's a genre where there's no shortage of adventures to be had, and it's also a genre that can often be a bit of a mixed bag in terms of much of its content. Where many games are pure mastodon projects to take on and often require a lot of your time. Elrentaro's Wanderings is the former - a far cry from bloated cutscenes or huge open worlds. But it still offers most of the things you'd expect to be there.

When the adventure starts in a small village, everything looks very cosy and cute and I quickly notice that I appreciate something as simple as the visuals being clear and decide to play through the adventure portable. This is something I often try to do when I get the chance on the Nintendo Switch and given the format and smaller screen, this is very fitting. Cute, fairly simple and crystal clear at all times - even when some of the information text requires you to concentrate your eyes hard to make out what it says. When I pick up various items and the text pops up, there are several times I simply don't even see what I've found because of the minimal text.

I choose to name my hero the default name after the choice to play as a girl or a boy. Narumi comes to visit a charming little village and is quickly tasked with rescuing a person from a nearby cave. The visuals, to go along with the cuteness here, are pretty adorable except for some boring character portraits in dialogue sequences that feel like those templates from some RPG maker. But other than that, it's nice colours and, as I said, clear and fits the format just fine.

In the game's first of many visits to a cave, it's a bit like a 'Hades' lite but with very simple controls, the ability to replenish life as soon as a gauge is back in use, and then you blast through the environments to the end where a boss awaits. The difficulty of the caves is presented through a 'build level' that refers to the equipment you carry and to make it a little easier, it is good that it is at the level of what is recommended. Then it's just a matter of chopping your way to the boss and of course chopping it down too. The first time is child's play, but repeated visits quickly become much more difficult and it is noticeable that my level of equipment really has to match the difficulty that the dungeons offer.

The story itself is not exactly memorable. A fun concept with the main character being in two worlds, one in the present in a school environment where characters are similar to those you meet in the fantasy equivalent. You can develop relationships with other characters, give them small gifts to get closer in the relationships. It all feels quite typically Japanese and typically role-playing in many ways.

Elrentaro's Wanderings doesn't really have any major problems other than it's a pretty simple adventure moulded in a template we've seen before. It mixes some relationship sims with dungeon crawlers and lots of dialogue sequences between fairly anonymous characters and it chugs along a bit pleasantly without being directly fascinating. I won't be mean and say that the ambitions are lacking, because some environments are nice, the battles through the caves with small objects that give you temporary power ups definitely feel fast-paced but well... it's not much more than that it just keeps going. It looks cosy, the music accompanies it quite nicely and yes, you kind of play along without directly hating or loving it all. It just kind of is.

You find new items along the way, from what can be sown in the field outside the village and over time a story unravels that you can get some use out of and this concept of two worlds is kind of fun. It's hard to describe its concept and content without feeling like you need to force out a bunch of words to flesh it all out. For as satisfying as it can be that something is easily accessible and simple to play, it is of course a limitation. In the end, it will be above all the perfect average rating for a small pleasant adventure.