Elon Musk's ultimatum to federal workers: Respond to my email or be fired

Elon Musk's recent directive to federal workers in the United States has created waves of uncertainty, with employees across various agencies scrambling to justify their productivity from the previous week.

Musk, who is overseeing cost-cutting efforts as part of President Donald Trump's administration, instructed government employees to submit a summary of their recent accomplishments or face the threat of being fired, as he announced in a post on X.

The directive, communicated via email, was met with resistance from unions and confusion within agencies. Many workers were unsure if the request was authentic, with some agencies advising their employees not to respond.

Critics, including union leaders, have condemned Musk's approach, calling it disrespectful and damaging to federal workers. For now, it remains to be seen how this latest move will affect morale and operations across the United States federal government.