Elon Musk's team gains unprecedented access to federal payment system

Elon Musk's relentless push to trim government waste has reached a new level, as his so-called department of government efficiency has been granted full access to the federal payment system, according to a post on Bluesky by Ron Wyden, a Democratic senator from Oregon and the ranking member of the Senate finance committee. The database, which handles over $6 trillion in federal transactions each year, contains personal data on millions of Americans, details on Medicare and Social Security payments, and even records of government contractors—including some that compete with Musk's businesses.

The decision was made by Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, despite strong objections from long-time officials, one of whom reportedly resigned over the move. Critics, including Senator Ron Wyden, warn that Musk's access could lead to politically motivated disruptions, cybersecurity risks, and a dangerous overlap between his personal empire and national interests. Supporters, however, argue that Musk's efficiency-driven approach could help streamline outdated government systems and reduce waste.

