Elon Musk's SpaceX leads bid for Trump's Golden Dome defence shield

The latest news on the United States . Elon Musk's SpaceX is emerging as the frontrunner in a high-stakes bid to build a vital segment of President Trump's ambitious Golden Dome missile defence shield, alongside partners Palantir and Anduril.

Their proposal promises to reshape how the Pentagon handles missile threats. According to sources, the trio envisions deploying up to 1,000 satellites designed to detect and neutralize missiles, a plan that could make SpaceX a significant player in defence contracting.

Despite initial interest, some Pentagon officials remain cautious about the unconventional subscription model SpaceX proposes, which could bypass traditional procurement processes. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.