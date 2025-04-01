Elon Musk's kid claims the billionaire is "f*cking dogshit" as a gamer

HQ

As you may recall, last year reports surfaced that Elon Musk was a world-class gamer in both Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4. According to him, anyway, but the results were so outstanding that people started to scrutinize the matter, and the story fell apart. It turned out that Musk had simply cheated.

Now one of his children, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has commented on what he's like as a gamer in Hasan Piker's Twitch podcast (via PC Gamer), and it's certainly not the picture Musk himself wanted to paint:

"When I was 12, he was Bronze in Overwatch, and me and my twin weren't. He would try to constantly get us to play ranked with him, and I'm 90% sure it was just because we could carry him. I was a twelve-year-old Hanzo main who was barely in Silver. He was a Bronze Torbjörn main. He was fucking dogshit. Awful, like godawful."

The Bronze class, as you may know, is the lowest in ranked Overwatch, and so it's where the lowest ranked gamers play. Of course, there is nothing wrong with belonging to the bottom layer, but if you claim to be among the world's top gamers and are the world's richest man with infinite resources - the situation is a bit different. Wilson rounds off the rant:

"So no, I don't believe the fucking 'I am a pro Path of Exile whatever the fuck'. No the fuck you are not. This is so cringe. Why would you even pretend to be-it's fine not to be a gamer."

In fairness, Vivian Jenna Wilson and Elon Musk have a notoriously bad relationship and have repeatedly criticized each other in public, which may be worth considering.