Elon Musk's and Grimes' daughter has been renamed to a single letter as the government won't recognise a symbol

Quite the way to be welcomed into the world.

There has been no shortage of comments and opinions about the naming convention of Elon Musk's and Grimes' daughter X Æ A-XII, so we'll move past that this time. Speaking about her daughter on Twitter, Grimes has revealed that she is being renamed to a single letter, as the symbol that was the original renaming choice will not be recognised by the US government.

"She's Y now, or "Why?" or just "?" (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such."

Needless to say, this renaming process has drawn its own slate of comments, as people voice their opinions on the very unusual name of the young child.

Do you think Y or ? is a good name for a child?

