Elon Musk's $44 billion offer has been accepted by Twitter

The board of Twitter has officially accepted the $44 billion takeover offer coming from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Announced last night, Musk has already released a statement about the deal, and what he intends to do with the social media platform in the future.

""Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated, Musk said.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans," he continued.

"Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

As for when the takeover will officially be complete, Twitter has said it is expected to be closed in 2022, as it is still subject to the approval of stockholders. Assuming there are no issues here, Twitter should become a privately held company by the end of the year.