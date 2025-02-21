Elon Musk wields chainsaw at conservative conference under the slogan of "viva la libertad carajo"

HQ

Elon Musk took his flair for the dramatic to new heights at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, by striding on stage with a chainsaw in hand—gifted to him earlier that day by Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei.

The chainsaw, polished red and etched with Milei's passionate slogan "Viva la libertad, carajo" (roughly translated as "Long live freedom, damn it!"), symbolized the Argentine leader's bold mission to slice through government red tape.

Musk, never one to shy away from a bold statement, raised the tool above his head, quipping that it was meant for tackling bureaucracy. The moment was both a spectacle and a nod to Musk's role in advocating for drastic cuts in U.S. government spending.

It seems Milei's chainsaw has now crossed borders, possibly setting the stage for more global budget-slashing. For now, it remains to be seen whether this symbolic gesture will fuel any further cuts in the United States or Argentina.