Elon Musk warns United States debt could lead to collapse

Elon Musk has once again sounded the alarm over America's growing debt, saying the country is heading toward collapse unless drastic action is taken. Speaking at a recent summit, the Tesla chief argued that interest payments on the debt are now greater than the defense budget, a situation he described as unsustainable. Musk suggested that if technology and automation cannot provide a solution, the nation could be "toast." His comments follow a series of warnings in which he positioned bitcoin as a potential alternative to the weakening dollar, fueling debate over whether traditional financial structures can withstand mounting pressure. Of course, if you want to check his exact words, you can do so through the post below or via the following link. Go!