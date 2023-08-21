Elon Musk wants to remove the ability to block accounts on X

HQ

Elon Musk has definitely made (even more of) a name for himself in recent years. Not least since he bought the social media platform Twitter, now called X. He's been doing a lot of tinkering over there, and now the next big change may be coming.

Musk went on the platform recently and wrote:

"Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs. Makes no sense."

However, this was immediately met by users who were quick to recite Apple's and Google's social media guidelines allowed on their App Store and Google Play respectively. Apparently, you have to abide by rules to have your apps on their platforms...

Apple

"[apps] with user-generated content or social networking services must include... The ability to block abusive users from the service."

Google

"Apps that contain or feature [user-generated content]... must implement robust, effective and ongoing UGC moderation that ... Provides an in-app system for blocking UGC and users."

However, it is believed that this can possibly be overcome with a form of replacement "mute function", so the removal does not actually mean an exclusion from their digital business by definition. We can only speculate on what such a mute function would look like, but one can wonder why Musk is doing this at all. After all, the world's richest man has recently become the face of blocking opponents and people he doesn't like...